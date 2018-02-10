Amber Says What: Brett Kavanaugh, Bill Cosby in Jail

Late Night writer Amber Ruffin recaps what's happening in pop culture news.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, daxx nielsen, eric mccormack, will and grace, will & grace, will truman, sean casey, kevin millar, mlb network, intentional talk, amanda litman, run for something
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.