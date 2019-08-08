The Youth Killer

Young patrons of a dating service are turning up dead - of old age. Kolchak investigates and discovers that the head of the dating service is a woman who is not what she appears. Cathy Lee Crosby guest stars.
Tags: darren mcgavin, reporter, investigator, occult, supernatural, chicago, simon oakland, jack grinnage, ruth mcdevitt, cathy lee crosby, dwayne hickman, kathleen freeman, george savalas, john fiedler, eddie firestone, dating service, murder
