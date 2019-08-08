The Werewolf

When cruise passengers and crew members are found mauled under the light of the full moon, Kolchak suspects he's found a much bigger story involving a werewolf. Eric Braeden and Dick Gautier guest star.
Tags: darren mcgavin, reporter, investigator, occult, supernatural, chicago, simon oakland, jack grinnage, ruth mcdevitt, dick gautier, henry jones, nita talbot, eric braeden, jackie russell, lewis charles, bob hasting, barry cahill, werewolf, cruise ship
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.