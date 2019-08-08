A serial killer who preys on women haunts Chicago, and Kolchak comes to believe that the culprit is the original Jack the Ripper, a seemingly immortal villain who has slain women in many cities over the last century.
Tags: darren mcgavin, reporter, investigator, occult, supernatural, chicago, simon oakland, jack grinnage, ruth mcdevitt, jack the ripper, murder, beatrice colen, ken lynch, marya small, donald mantooth, roberta collins
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.