Kolchak: The Night Stalker
S1 E10 12/13/74

The Energy Eater

Kolchak investigates when a series of deaths and strange accidents occurs at a new hospital built on the site of an Indian god's former home. William Smith guest stars.

Appearing: Darren McGavin, Simon Oakland, Jack Grinnage, Ruth McDevitt
Tags: darren mcgavin, reporter, investigator, occult, supernatural, chicago, simon oakland, jack grinnage, ruth mcdevitt, william smith, elaine giftos, tom drake, michael strong, robert yuro, joyce jillson, john alvin, robert cornthwaite, michael fox
