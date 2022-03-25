PREMIERE
Main Content
Kings
WATCH EPISODES
S1 E1107/11/09
Javelin
Also available on the nbc app
David is arrested for treason, and Silas puts the trial in Jack’s hands. Meanwhile, an unexpected medical condition pulls Michelle away from David’s trial and brings her closer to Rose.
Available until 01/02/23
Appearing:Ian McShaneChristopher EganSusanna ThompsonAllison MillerEamonn WalkerSebastian StanDylan BakerMichael Crane
Tags: Javelin, Kings, Full Episode, nbc
S1 E1143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
J.A. Green Construction/3 Arts Entertainment
- Season 1
Episodes
- NEWS1 E2 | 03/15/09Goliath, Part 2
- NEWS1 E3 | 03/22/09Prosperity
- NEWS1 E4 | 03/29/09First Night
- NEWS1 E5 | 04/05/09Insurrection
- NEWS1 E6 | 04/18/09Judgment Day
- NEWS1 E7 | 06/13/09Brotherhood
- NEWS1 E8 | 06/20/09The Sabbath Queen
- NEWS1 E10 | 07/04/09Chapter One
- NEWS1 E11 | 07/11/09Javelin
- NEWS1 E12 | 07/18/09The New King, Part 1
- NEWS1 E13 | 07/25/09The New King, Part 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.