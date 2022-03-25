Also available on the nbc app

David is arrested for treason, and Silas puts the trial in Jack’s hands. Meanwhile, an unexpected medical condition pulls Michelle away from David’s trial and brings her closer to Rose.

Available until 01/02/23

Appearing: Ian McShane Christopher Egan Susanna Thompson Allison Miller Eamonn Walker Sebastian Stan Dylan Baker Michael Crane

S1 E11 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

J.A. Green Construction/3 Arts Entertainment