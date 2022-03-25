Main Content

Kings
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1107/11/09

Javelin
Also available on the nbc app

David is arrested for treason, and Silas puts the trial in Jack’s hands. Meanwhile, an unexpected medical condition pulls Michelle away from David’s trial and brings her closer to Rose.

Available until 01/02/23
Appearing:Ian McShaneChristopher EganSusanna ThompsonAllison MillerEamonn WalkerSebastian StanDylan BakerMichael Crane
Tags: Javelin, Kings, Full Episode, nbc
S1 E1143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
J.A. Green Construction/3 Arts Entertainment
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.