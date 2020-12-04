Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

S2 E5312/04/20

Jimmy Fallon, Phil Rosenthal
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Kelly welcomes Jimmy Fallon and Phil Rosenthal.

Available until 12/11/20
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, Phil Rosenthal
S2 E5344 minTV-GFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowDaytime
2020
  • Season 2

Episodes

EXPIRING
S2 E53 | 12/04/20
Jimmy Fallon, Phil Rosenthal
EXPIRING
S2 E52 | 12/03/20
Katherine Heigl, Penn & Teller, Russell Dickerson
EXPIRING
S2 E51 | 12/02/20
Josh Groban, Lily Collins
EXPIRING
S2 E50 | 12/01/20
Kathie Lee Gifford, Taylor Tomlinson
EXPIRING
S2 E49 | 11/30/20
Deon Cole, Tori Kelly
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.