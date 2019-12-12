The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

S1 E6612/12/19

Jason Aldean, JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Kelly welcomes Jason Aldean, JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure.

Available until 12/18/19
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, kelly clarkson show, Jason Aldean, jojo siwa, candace cameron bure
S1 E6646 minTV-GFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowDaytime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (4)

EXPIRING
S1 E69 | 12/17/19
Blake Shelton, Jameela Jamil
EXPIRING
S1 E68 | 12/16/19
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Christian Siriano
EXPIRING
S1 E67 | 12/13/19
Kevin Hart
EXPIRING
S1 E66 | 12/12/19
Jason Aldean, JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.