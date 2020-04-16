EXPIRING
Also available on the NBC app
Kelly releases her "I Dare You" single with special guests
Available until 04/22/20
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: I Dare You, Kelly Clarkson, kelly clarkson show
S1 E12945 minTV-GFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.