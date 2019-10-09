EXPIRING
Details
S1 E209/10/19
Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend
Also available on the NBC app
Kelly welcomes Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend.
Available until 09/16/19
Appearing:
Tags: kelly clarkson, kelly clarkson show, Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend
S1 E248 minTV-GFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowDaytime
Season 1
- Season 1
Episodes (2)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.