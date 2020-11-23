EXPIRING
Main Content
Also available on the nbc app
Kelly welcomes Dua Lipa, Mario Lopez and Jewel.
Available until 11/30/20
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Mario Lopez, Jewel
S2 E4644 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowDaytime
2020
Season 2
- Season 2
Episodes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.