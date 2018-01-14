Join host Dylan Dreyer on an exciting journey into the wilderness of Alaska to meet a new family of black bears. Then, we'll explore the ecosystem of the Great Lakes and visit Yellowstone National Park.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Dylan Dreyer
Tags: nbc the more you know, nbc journey with dylan dreyer, watch the more you know video, watch journey with dylan dreyer episode, host dylan dreyer, season 2 episode 9, north american adventure, great lakes, sturgeon, old faithful, yellowstone national park
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.