S1 E7 11/19/16

Land Down Under

Dylan explores Australia, comes face-to-face with an amazing collection of animals found nowhere else on Earth and learns about the challenges facing the continent's unique ecosystem.

Dylan Dreyer
Episodes (26)

S1 E1 | 10/08/16
Adventure Alaska
S1 E2 | 10/15/16
Secrets of Ancient Egypt
S1 E3 | 10/22/16
The Great Amazon River
S1 E4 | 10/29/16
Amazing Migrations
S1 E5 | 11/05/16
Dance of the Continents
S1 E6 | 11/12/16
Ultimate Wave Tahiti
S1 E7 | 11/19/16
Land Down Under
S1 E8 | 11/26/16
Life on the Serengeti
S1 E9 | 01/14/17
Volcanoes of the Deep
S1 E10 | 01/21/17
Mysteries of the Nile
S1 E11 | 01/28/17
Animal Exploration
S1 E12 | 02/04/17
Wonders of the Arctic
S1 E13 | 02/11/17
Space Junk
S1 E14 | 02/18/17
Antarctic
S1 E15 | 02/25/17
Adrenaline Rush
S1 E16 | 03/04/17
Ocean Oasis
S1 E17 | 03/11/17
People of the World
S1 E18 | 04/01/17
Tropical Rainforest
S1 E19 | 04/08/17
The Last Reef
S1 E20 | 04/15/17
Best of Science
S1 E21 | 04/22/17
Wild California
S1 E22 | 04/29/17
Wild Ocean
S1 E23 | 05/06/17
Zion Canyon
S1 E24 | 05/13/17
Rocky Mountain Express
S1 E25 | 05/20/17
Wild Australia
S1 E26 | 05/27/17
North American Animals
