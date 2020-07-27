Jay Leno's Garage: The Digital Series
The Nazi Killer: 1938 Tatra T87

CLIP07/26/20
The Tatra T87 was an innovative car with features well ahead of it's time, not the least of which was its propensity to kill Nazis!

Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: Tatra, Czechoslovakia, Hans Ledwinka, Paul Jaray, overhead cam, V8, Ferdinand Porsche, T87, rare cars, car porn, aerodynamics, coefficient of drag, rear engine, Graf Zeppelin, fast cars, nazi killer, WWII
