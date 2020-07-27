The Tatra T87 was an innovative car with features well ahead of it's time, not the least of which was its propensity to kill Nazis!
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: Tatra, Czechoslovakia, Hans Ledwinka, Paul Jaray, overhead cam, V8, Ferdinand Porsche, T87, rare cars, car porn, aerodynamics, coefficient of drag, rear engine, Graf Zeppelin, fast cars, nazi killer, WWII
S15 E3330 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.