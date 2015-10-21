The HPE750 SuperStang

One mostly stock 2015 Mustang + a 750 horsepower custom Hennessey engine = 200mph world record breaker??? Watch the HPE750 Supercharged Mustang in action on Jay Leno's Garage TONIGHT at 10p ET/PT on CNBC!
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: Jay Leno, Garage, Mustang, Ford, Hennessey
S10 E432 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.