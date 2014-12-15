Frank Profera transformed an unfortunate incident with his Lotus Elise into the 680hp, 1.8-liter-engined car of his dreams - with all kind of custom touches under the hood.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay leno's garage, nbc jay leno's garage, jay lenos garage, jay leno, jay leno frank profera, jay lenos garage frank profera, jay leno ronin rs 211, jay lenos garage ronin rs 211, frank profera ronin rs 211, jay leno lotus elise
S9 E8218 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
