Monterey Car Week 2015: The Quail

Jay hangs out with Rob Dickinson of Singer Vehicle Design, the legendary Christian von Koenigsegg finds out what's up with Acura, and Jay checks out the new Mercedes-AMG GT S.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, monterey week 2015 the quail, jay leno the quail, jay leno monterey week 2015, christian von koenigsegg, rob dickinson singer design, jon ikeda acura, mercedes-amg gt
S10 E4034 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.