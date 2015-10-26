Aston Martin's Marek Reichman takes Jay for a ride in the DB10 he designed specifically for the new James Bond film, Spectre.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, jay lenos garage james bond's 2016 aston martin db10, jay leno aston martin db10, jay leno supercar, jay leno mark reichman, mark reichman aston martin db10
S10 E4416 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.