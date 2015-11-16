2016 Cadillac CTS-V

Cadillac's Executive Chief Engineer David Leone shows Jay the refined luxury sedan that turns into a track monster with the flip of a switch. And yes, it's the first 200 mph Cadillac ever!
Appearing:Jay Leno
S10 E5020 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
