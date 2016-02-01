2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Meet Jamal Hameedi, engineer of perhaps the greatest Mustang ever, celebrating 50 years of Carroll Shelby with a rare, bespoke, normally aspirated 5.2 liter V8.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, jay leno 2015 shelby mustang gt350r, jay leno carroll shelby, jay leno jamal hameedi, jay leno mustang, shelby mustang 350
S11 E529 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
