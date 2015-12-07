2015 Drakan Spyder

Shinoo Mapleton stops by with the antithesis of the modern sports car - 2,000 pounds, 430HP, no ABS, no TC - just pure V8 power.
Appearing:Jay Leno
S10 E5314 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
