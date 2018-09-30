1993 Toyota Century

Get to the Yakuza meeting with elegance in this rare example of a Toyota Century! Chris Marion from Original Rare introduces Jay to all the quirks and luxury features and watch out for that trunk latch!
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: Toyota, Century, Yakuza, Original Rare, JDM, japanese cars, V8, 90s car, Skyline, blood in the trunk, elegance
S13 E9301822 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
