It started as a Festiva… until Chuck Beck and Nick Titus mounted a Ford SHO V6 in the rear, and Jay decided to inject a little nitrous.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, jay lenos garage 1989 ford shogun, ford SHOgun, jay leno ford shogun, chuck beck, nick titus, ford sho v6
S11 E1722 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.