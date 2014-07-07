1975 Honda CB750 Titan

Gasser Custom's Adam Gaspic stops by with his latest build - a 40-year-old bike with white walls and an engine bored up to 836 cc.
Appearing:Jay Leno
S9 E4513 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
