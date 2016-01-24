After creating a sensation at SEMA, Dominic Le stops by to show Jay the imported Japanese pickup he melded with the front end of a classic GC10 Skyline.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, 1974 datsun sunny 1200 ute, dominic le, dominic le hakotora, jay leno hakotora, jay leno datsun sunny, jay leno pickup truck, datsun sunny pickup truck
S11 E417 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.