Jay Leno's Garage: The Digital Series
WATCH EPISODES

1948 Davis Divan

CLIP04/27/15
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Curator Leslie Kendall takes Jay under the hood of this aerodynamic, three-wheeled Petersen Museum rarity, masterminded by Gary Davis.

Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay lenos garage, jay leno, jay leno 1948 davis divan, jay leno leslie kendall, petersen museum curator leslie kendall, 3 wheeled car, jlg 1948 davis divan, three wheel davis divan, gary davis jay leno
S10 E1726 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
CLIP 10/29/19
1959 Austin-Healey 100-6
CLIP 10/27/19
Graham Rahal's Weistec Tuned Mercedes-Benz SLS Black Series
CLIP 10/20/19
2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
CLIP 10/13/19
2019 Dynapac Double Drum Vibratory Roller
CLIP 10/06/19
Three Generations of RUF CTR Cars
CLIP 09/29/19
Bisimoto's 850HP Twin-Turbo 911
CLIP 09/22/19
"xXx" Movie Car 1967 Pontiac GTO
CLIP 09/15/19
Edelbrock Research And Testing Camaros
CLIP 09/08/19
1978 AMC Pacer Wagon
CLIP 09/01/19
1978 Fiat 131 Abarth and 1986 Lancia Delta S4 Rally Cars
CLIP 08/25/19
Restoration Blog: August 2019
CLIP 08/18/19
ABC 500 Custom Motorcycle
CLIP 08/11/19
1934 Frazer Nash
CLIP 08/04/19
1934 Bugatti Aérolithe
CLIP 07/28/19
1993 Ferrari Conciso
CLIP 07/21/19
Honda 50 and Honda Super Cub
CLIP 07/14/19
1970 Datsun 510
CLIP 07/07/19
1971 Plymouth GTX
CLIP 06/30/19
Wayne Rainey's MotoAmerica YZF-R1 Custom
CLIP 06/23/19
1965 Jensen C-V8
CLIP 06/16/19
Mil-Spec Hummers
CLIP 06/09/19
1958 Chrysler 300D Fuel Injected
CLIP 06/02/19
1988 Porsche 959
CLIP 05/26/19
2019 Lotus Evora 400
CLIP 05/19/19
Inside Look At Designing The 2005 Ford GT
CLIP 05/12/19
2019 Royal Enfield Motorcycle
CLIP 05/05/19
1934 Rolls-Royce Merlin
CLIP 04/28/19
1985 Renault R5 Turbo2
CLIP 04/21/19
1960 Autobianchi Bianchina Trasformabile
CLIP 04/14/19
1989 Land Cruiser Fire Truck
CLIP 04/07/19
Restoration Blog: March 2019
CLIP 03/31/19
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO
CLIP 03/24/19
1971 Marcos GT
CLIP 03/17/19
Speedkore's Evolution Charger
CLIP 03/10/19
1963 Jaguar E-Type
CLIP 03/03/19
1959 Ferrari 250 TR Tribute
CLIP 02/24/19
1973 Honda CR750
CLIP 02/17/19
Lamborghini Engines: 350 GT and 8 Liter Marine
CLIP 02/10/19
1930 Indian Chief
CLIP 02/04/19
1965 Morris Mini Minor
CLIP 01/28/19
1993 Bugatti EB110
CLIP 01/21/19
1957 Chevrolet Corvette
CLIP 01/14/19
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Prototype
CLIP 01/06/19
Inside The Nissan Heritage Collection
CLIP 12/31/18
1950 Plymouth Suburban
CLIP 12/24/18
Bucky Lasek's 2016 Subaru WRX STI
CLIP 12/17/18
1931 Duesenberg Model J Chassis
CLIP 12/10/18
1984 Ferrari 308 GTB
CLIP 12/03/18
1958 Saab 93
CLIP 11/26/18
2018 Touring Superleggera
CLIP 11/19/18
2019 Aston Martin Vantage
CLIP 11/12/18
1954 Jaguar XK120
CLIP 11/05/18
2019 Dodge Hellcat Redeye
CLIP 10/28/18
1932 Packard Twin-Six: A Tribute to Phil Hill
CLIP 10/21/18
Late 80's Toyota Land Cruisers
CLIP 10/14/18
Singer's 100th Porsche 911 Restoration
CLIP 10/07/18
1993 Toyota Century
CLIP 09/30/18
1979 VW German Police Beetle
CLIP 09/23/18
Jim Caviezel's 2014 Shelby GT500 Super Snake
CLIP 09/16/18
2018 Koenigsegg Regera
CLIP 09/09/18
1977 Lotus Esprit
CLIP 09/02/18
Chris Evans' 1967 Camaro by SpeedKore
CLIP 08/26/18
Tesla: The Past, Present, Future -- Jay Leno's Garage
CLIP 08/24/18
1993 Porsche Schuppan 962CR
CLIP 08/19/18
1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II
CLIP 08/12/18
1992 Mazda Autozam AZ-1
CLIP 08/06/18
2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
CLIP 07/29/18
Element Fire Extinguishers
CLIP 07/26/18
1966 Lotus Cortina
CLIP 07/22/18
1977 Ford Bronco
CLIP 07/16/18
Superformance Corvette Grand Sports
CLIP 07/09/18
Restoration Blog: June 2018
CLIP 07/02/18
2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS
CLIP 06/25/18
1934 Ford Roadster
CLIP 06/18/18
Doc Brown’s DeLorean
CLIP 06/11/18
1969 Nissan Skyline GTR "Hakosuka"
CLIP 06/04/18
David Lee's 1972 Dino Monza 3.6 Evo
CLIP 05/28/18
2019 Corvette ZR1
CLIP 05/21/18
1993 Toyota Supra
CLIP 05/13/18
1953 Ford F100
CLIP 05/07/18
1982 Lancia Stradale
CLIP 04/30/18
1966 Lincoln Continental
CLIP 04/23/18
1951 Hudson Hornet
CLIP 04/16/18
2017 Case IH Quadtrac
CLIP 04/09/18
1982 KITT From "Knight Rider"
CLIP 04/02/18
1960 Lancia Appia Lusso
CLIP 03/26/18
Light Car Company Rocket
CLIP 03/19/18
Runge Cars
CLIP 03/12/18
1991 Jaguar XJR-15
CLIP 03/05/18
1938 Buick Y Job
CLIP 02/26/18
2018 Husqvarna Motorcycles
CLIP 02/19/18
1934 Duesenberg Hot Rod
CLIP 02/12/18
Ringbrothers' 1972 AMC Javelin
CLIP 02/05/18
1913 Bugatti Type 22
CLIP 01/28/18
1962 Chevy Bel Air "Sanity"
CLIP 01/22/18
1975 Jaguar XJ6 Coupe
CLIP 01/15/18
1971 Datsun 240Z
CLIP 01/07/18
1970 Plymouth Superbird
CLIP 12/31/17
1942 Dodge Carryall
CLIP 12/25/17
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.