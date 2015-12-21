This WC63 will amaze you! Legacy Classic Trucks' Winslow Bent takes Jay through the derelict troop transport he modded into a true, 8,000-pound 6x6 which will go and go and go forever.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, winslow bent legacy classic trucks, 1942 dodge power wagon restomod, jay leno pickup truck, jay leno 6x6, jay leno winslow bent, jay leno dodge, winslow bent 1942 dodg
S10 E5632 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.