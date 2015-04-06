Peter Mullin of The Mullin Automotive Museum stops by with his teardrop coupe - which many say is the most beautiful car of all time.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay lenos garage, jay leno, jay leno peter mullin, peter mullin talbot-lago, 1937 talbot lago type 150 cs, jay leno 1937 talbot lago type 150 cs, jay leno french car, jay leno figoni and falaschi, talbo lago teardrop coupe, wilson preselect gea
S10 E1423 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
