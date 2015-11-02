Jason Len takes Jay under the hood of his near-exact replica of one of the most iconic pre-war sports cars of all time.
Appearing:Jay Leno
Tags: jay lenos garage, nbc jay leno, watch jay lenos garage video, watch jay lenos garage full episode, 1937 jaguar ss100 replica, jay lenos garage classic car, jay leno jason len, jason len 1937 jaguar ss100 replica
S10 E4520 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.