Jack and Emilia meet up with Lewis and Clark, who were stranded on a desert island and have been out of touch for many years.
Appearing:
Tags: jack of all trades, jack of all trades show, bruce campbell, jack stiles, daring dragoon, angela marie dotchin, emilia rothschild, stuart devenie, governor croque, stephen papps, brogard, historic action adventure, pulau pulau, Patrick Wilson, peter rowley, up the creek
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.