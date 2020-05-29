Blackbeard helps Jack and Emilia try to stop Nardo da Vinci, the great-great-great-great-grandson of Leonardo da Vinci, from using a torpedo he's built to kill America's founding fathers.
Appearing:
Tags: jack of all trades, jack of all trades tv show, bruce campbell, jack stiles, daring dragoon, angela marie dotchin, emilia rothschild, stuart devenie, governor croque, stephen papps, brogard, historic action adventure, pulau pulau, michael hurst, hori ahipene, shark bait
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.