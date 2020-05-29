PREMIERE
Jack Stiles, an American spy, is sent by President Jefferson on an indefinite transfer to an island in the East Indies to thwart Napoleon's imperialistic advances in the region with the help of a British secret agent.
S1 E2 | 01/24/00
Sex and the Single Spy
S1 E3 | 01/31/00
The Floundering Fatherv
S1 E4 | 02/07/00
Once You Go Jack...
S1 E5 | 02/14/00
The People's Dragoon
S1 E6 | 02/21/00
Raging Bully
S1 E7 | 02/28/00
Daddy Dearest
S1 E8 | 03/06/00
One Wedding and an Execution
S1 E9 | 04/10/00
Croque for a Day
S1 E10 | 04/17/00
Dead Woman Walking
S1 E11 | 04/24/00
Love Potion #10
S1 E12 | 05/01/00
Up the Creek
S1 E13 | 05/08/00
X Marquis the Spot
S1 E14 | 05/15/00
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Opera
