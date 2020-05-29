PREMIERE
James Madison comes to Pulau Pulau offering to purchase Louisiana from the French, but Napoleon arrives and orders him executed. Jack must face Napoleon in a game of poker in order to win back Louisiana and save the day. Verne Troyer guest stars.
S1 E622 minFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
- Season 2
Episodes
S1 E2 | 01/24/00
Sex and the Single Spy
S1 E3 | 01/31/00
The Floundering Fatherv
S1 E4 | 02/07/00
Once You Go Jack...
S1 E5 | 02/14/00
The People's Dragoon
S1 E6 | 02/21/00
Raging Bully
S1 E7 | 02/28/00
Daddy Dearest
S1 E8 | 03/06/00
One Wedding and an Execution
S1 E9 | 04/10/00
Croque for a Day
S1 E10 | 04/17/00
Dead Woman Walking
S1 E11 | 04/24/00
Love Potion #10
S1 E12 | 05/01/00
Up the Creek
S1 E13 | 05/08/00
X Marquis the Spot
S1 E14 | 05/15/00
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Opera
