Main Content

Jack of All Trades
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E310/23/00

Monkey Business
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Jack and Emilia find themselves competing against one another when they each receive orders to return a priceless artifact they have recovered to their home countries.

Appearing:
Tags: jack of all trades, jack of all trades tv show, bruce campbell, jack stiles, daring dragoon, angela marie dotchin, emilia rothschild, stuart devenie, governor croque, stephen papps, brogard, historic action adventure, pulau pulau, monkey business
S2 E322 minFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

S2 E1 | 10/07/00
A Horse of a Different Color
S2 E2 | 10/09/00
Shark Bait
S2 E3 | 10/23/00
Monkey Business
S2 E4 | 10/30/00
The Morning After
S2 E5 | 11/06/00
Croquey in the Pokey
S2 E6 | 11/13/00
One, Two, Three: Give Me Lady Liberty
S2 E7 | 11/21/00
Hamnesia
S2 E8 | 11/28/00
Seventy Brides for One Brother
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.