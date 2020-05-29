PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Jack and Emilia are shocked to learn Croque has been jailed for plotting to kill Napoleon. Not believing Croque would attempt to assassinate his brother, Jack gets himself thrown into prison to protect the governor.
Appearing:
Tags: jack of all trades, jack of all trades tv show, bruce campbell, jack stiles, daring dragoon, angela marie dotchin, emilia rothschild, stuart devenie, governor croque, stephen papps, brogard, pulau pulau, ingrid park, chris ryan, croquey in the pokey
S2 E522 minFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 2
- Season 1
- Season 2
Episodes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.