Jack of All Trades
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E110/07/00

A Horse of a Different Color
Details
Also available on the NBC app

When her champion horse is stolen and thought to be on Pulau Pulau, Empress of Russia Katherine the Great comes to the island and threatens to destroy it unless her horse is returned within 24 hours. Danielle Cormack guest stars.

Appearing:
Tags: jack of all trades, jack of all trades tv show, bruce campbell, jack stiles, daring dragoon, angela marie dotchin, emilia rothschild, stuart devenie, governor croque, stephen papps, brogard, pulau pulau, danielle cormack, a horse of a different color
S2 E122 minFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

PREMIERE
S2 E1 | 10/07/00
A Horse of a Different Color
NEW
S2 E2 | 10/09/00
Shark Bait
NEW
S2 E3 | 10/23/00
Monkey Business
NEW
S2 E4 | 10/30/00
The Morning After
NEW
S2 E5 | 11/06/00
Croquey in the Pokey
NEW
S2 E6 | 11/13/00
One, Two, Three: Give Me Lady Liberty
NEW
S2 E7 | 11/21/00
Hamnesia
NEW
S2 E8 | 11/28/00
Seventy Brides for One Brother
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.