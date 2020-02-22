Indebted
THURSDAYS 9:30/8:30c

He's Gonna Lose it! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted

CLIP02/21/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Indebted creator Dan Levy gets his parents to reveal the true-life stories that inspired the new NBC comedy. In this episode, they talk about his dad constantly losing things.

Appearing:Fran Drescher
Tags: Dan Levy, indebted, indebted nbc, comedy, sitcom, bankrupt, Broke, Parents, Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, jessy hodges, steven weber, fran drescher, Season 1, Series Premiere, season premiere, premiere, trailer, watch indebted trailer, preview, indebted preview
S1 E31 minTV-14Web ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Stew Saves the Family from a Meltdown - Indebted
CLIP 03/17/20
Dave Explains "Little Sister-ing" - Indebted
CLIP 03/12/20
Help Your Parents Watch Indebted - The More You Know
CLIP 03/12/20
Weirdest Playdate Ever - Indebted
CLIP 03/10/20
The Making of Indebted
CLIP 03/05/20
The Tooth Fairy Made It Rain! - Indebted
CLIP 03/05/20
It's All About the Goss! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/28/20
They've Got a Gossip Problem - Indebted
CLIP 02/27/20
He's Gonna Lose it! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/21/20
Rebecca Explains Mental Load to Dave - Indebted
CLIP 02/20/20
Not Everyone Can Be Gifted! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/14/20
Debbie and Stew Tell Dave His Real Name - Indebted
CLIP 02/13/20
Dan Had a Bully? Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/07/20
Dave’s Parents Ruin a Night Out - Indebted
CLIP 02/06/20
NBC’s Indebted Season 1: First Look – Fran Drescher Returns to Primetime
CLIP 01/23/20
INDEBTED | Official Trailer
CLIP 01/11/20
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S1 E6 | 03/12/20
Everybody's Talking About Doctor Uncle
S1 E5 | 03/05/20
Everybody's Talking About the Tooth Fairy
S1 E4 | 02/27/20
Everybody's Talking About Hot Goss
S1 E3 | 02/20/20
Everybody's Talking About the Mental Load
S1 E2 | 02/13/20
Everybody's Talking About Dav
S1 E1 | 02/06/20
Everybody's Talking About the Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.