Indebted creator Dan Levy gets his parents to reveal the true-life stories that inspired the new NBC comedy. In this episode, they talk about his dad constantly losing things.
Appearing:Fran Drescher
Tags: Dan Levy, indebted, indebted nbc, comedy, sitcom, bankrupt, Broke, Parents, Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, jessy hodges, steven weber, fran drescher, Season 1, Series Premiere, season premiere, premiere
