Indebted
WATCH EPISODES

Dave and Rebecca's Shiva Goes Sideways - Indebted

CLIP04/16/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

After Debbie (Fran Drescher) passes the shiva torch to Rebecca (Abby Elliott), things get a little more modern than Debbie would like.

Appearing:Fran Drescher
Tags: shiva, how to throw a shiva, shiva ideas, fran drescher, indebted nbc, fran drescher indebted, indebted fran drescher, indebted trailer nbc, Dan Levy, nbc indebted, indebted episode 1, indebted trailer fran drescher, fran drescher commercial, indebted tv show trailer
S1 E123 minTV-14HighlightComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Dave's Worst Nightmare Comes True - Indebted
CLIP 04/21/20
Season 1 Bloopers - Indebted
CLIP 04/17/20
Dave and Rebecca's Shiva Goes Sideways - Indebted
CLIP 04/16/20
Stew's Great New Invention - Indebted
CLIP 04/14/20
Debbie the Life Coach!? - Indebted
CLIP 04/09/20
Stew and Debbie Are Blindsided by Their Neighbors - Indebted
CLIP 04/07/20
The Most Awkward Wine Club Ever - Indebted
CLIP 04/02/20
Is Dave and Rebecca's Sex Life "Ebbing"? - Indebted
CLIP 04/01/20
Dave and Rebecca Have an Awkward Sex Talk with Debbie - Indebted
CLIP 03/30/20
FOMO Is a MOFO - Indebted
CLIP 03/28/20
Dave and Rebecca Have a Free Day Without the Kids! - Indebted
CLIP 03/26/20
A Little Lie Here and There Is Fun - Indebted
CLIP 03/24/20
Getting the Whole Family Ready to Go Is Impossible - Indebted
CLIP 03/19/20
Stew Saves the Family from a Meltdown - Indebted
CLIP 03/17/20
Dave Explains "Little Sister-ing" - Indebted
CLIP 03/12/20
Help Your Parents Watch Indebted - The More You Know
CLIP 03/12/20
Weirdest Playdate Ever - Indebted
CLIP 03/10/20
The Making of Indebted
CLIP 03/05/20
The Tooth Fairy Made It Rain! - Indebted
CLIP 03/05/20
It's All About the Goss! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/28/20
They've Got a Gossip Problem - Indebted
CLIP 02/27/20
He's Gonna Lose it! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/21/20
Rebecca Explains Mental Load to Dave - Indebted
CLIP 02/20/20
Not Everyone Can Be Gifted! Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/14/20
Debbie and Stew Tell Dave His Real Name - Indebted
CLIP 02/13/20
Dan Had a Bully? Real Stories from Dan Levy's Parents - Indebted
CLIP 02/07/20
Dave’s Parents Ruin a Night Out - Indebted
CLIP 02/06/20
NBC’s Indebted Season 1: First Look – Fran Drescher Returns to Primetime
CLIP 01/23/20
INDEBTED | Official Trailer
CLIP 01/11/20
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S1 E12 | 04/16/20
Everybody's Talking About the Shiva
S1 E11 | 04/09/20
Everybody's Talking About Kings and Queens
S1 E10 | 04/02/20
Everybody's Talking About Neighbors
S1 E9 | 03/26/20
Everybody's Talking About Pleasure
S1 E8 | 03/26/20
Everybody's Talking About FOMO
S1 E7 | 03/19/20
Everybody's Talking About a Web of Lies
S1 E6 | 03/12/20
Everybody's Talking About Doctor Uncle
S1 E5 | 03/05/20
Everybody's Talking About the Tooth Fairy
S1 E4 | 02/27/20
Everybody's Talking About Hot Goss
S1 E3 | 02/20/20
Everybody's Talking About the Mental Load
S1 E2 | 02/13/20
Everybody's Talking About Dav
S1 E1 | 02/06/20
Everybody's Talking About the Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.