Jason can't find a job, and Tina is evicted from her apartment for not paying rent. Desperate for money, they make a pact that they will not turn to their respective "safety nets" for help. Mackenzie Davis guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: comedy, drama, mtv, relationship, teen, new York, peter vack, kim shaw, elisabeth hower, Jordan Carlos, sunkrish bala, nick kocher, chris parnell, Mackenzie Davis, susan misner, john scurti, tracee chimo pallero, jordan baker, Jeremy Holm
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.