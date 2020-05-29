Main Content

I Just Want My Pants Back
S1 E108/28/11

Pilot
Jason Strider has a one-night stand with a woman who steals his heart - and his beloved pair of jeans. He embarks on a quest to get his pants back. Chris Parnell guest stars.

  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 08/28/11
Pilot
S1 E2 | 02/02/12
Baby Monkeys
S1 E3 | 02/09/12
Never Trust a Moonblower
S1 E4 | 02/16/12
Pecker Necklace
S1 E5 | 02/23/12
Something's Wrong Down There
S1 E6 | 02/24/12
Safety Nets
S1 E7 | 03/01/12
A Piece of Cake
S1 E8 | 03/08/12
Blackout
S1 E9 | 03/15/12
Love Equation
S1 E10 | 03/22/12
Sextipated
S1 E11 | 03/29/12
Quid No Quo
S1 E12 | 04/05/12
Jerk or Dork
