Jason and Tina, now both single and borderline broke, decide to change their fortunes with a debauched night out, but a lame bachelorette party and a pot dealer with a bad cold hold them up.
S1 E2 | 02/02/12
Baby Monkeys
S1 E3 | 02/09/12
Never Trust a Moonblower
S1 E4 | 02/16/12
Pecker Necklace
S1 E5 | 02/23/12
Something's Wrong Down There
S1 E6 | 02/24/12
Safety Nets
S1 E7 | 03/01/12
A Piece of Cake
S1 E8 | 03/08/12
Blackout
S1 E9 | 03/15/12
Love Equation
S1 E10 | 03/22/12
Sextipated
S1 E11 | 03/29/12
Quid No Quo
S1 E12 | 04/05/12
Jerk or Dork
