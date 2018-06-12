I Feel Bad
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

Holi-er Than Thou

CLIP12/06/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Maya (Madhur Jaffrey) lashes out after seeing Emet (Sarayu Blue) celebrate David's (Paul Adelstein) religion more than her own.

Appearing:Sarayu BluePaul AdelsteinAisling BeaZach CherryJohnny PembertonJames Buckley
Tags: i feel bad, nbc i feel bad, sarayu blue, paul adelstein, madhur jaffrey, brian george, alfred molina, caroline aaron, hanukkah, holi, jewish, hindu, judaism, hinduism, culture war, lily rose silver, rahm braslaw
S1 E102 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (31)

When I Say Vacay, You Say Shunned
CLIP 12/30/18
Ball Pit of Life
CLIP 12/29/18
Papa, Can You Message Me?
CLIP 12/28/18
Sexy Detectives
CLIP 12/27/18
DJ Robocall Wants You to Leave Now
CLIP 12/13/18
Boring Is Better
CLIP 12/13/18
I Call It Diwanukkah
CLIP 12/09/18
Holi-er Than Thou
CLIP 12/06/18
A Good Caregiver Is Hard to Find
CLIP 12/02/18
Caught Blue-Handed
CLIP 11/29/18
All She Does Is Win
CLIP 11/18/18
Am I Yelling?
CLIP 11/15/18
What's Colder Than Cold?
CLIP 11/04/18
Sentimentally Ever After
CLIP 11/01/18
Setting a Good Example
CLIP 10/28/18
Game, Set, Family Grudge Match
CLIP 10/25/18
Guilt Trips: Grandparents (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/25/18
The New Emet and David
CLIP 10/21/18
Sneakily Getting in Shape
CLIP 10/18/18
A Song About Sex
CLIP 10/15/18
Throwing Money at the Problem
CLIP 10/11/18
Guilt Trips: Fatherhood
CLIP 10/11/18
Let Them Eat Stolen Cake
CLIP 10/07/18
Guilt Trips
CLIP 10/04/18
Familial Rebranding
CLIP 10/04/18
Women Have Dark and Scary Needs
CLIP 09/27/18
Everyone Needs Emet
CLIP 09/26/18
Anti-Dance Moms
CLIP 09/25/18
This Ends Now
CLIP 09/24/18
I Feel Bad: Official Trailer
CLIP 09/19/18
First Look: I Feel Bad
CLIP 09/05/18
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (13)

S1 E13 | 12/27/18
There's Never Enough Time
S1 E12 | 12/27/18
I Don't Know My Dad
S1 E11 | 12/13/18
We're Not Fun Anymore
S1 E10 | 12/06/18
My Kids Barely Know Their Culture
S1 E9 | 11/29/18
I Need My Mom
S1 E8 | 11/15/18
I Miss Important Moments
S1 E7 | 11/01/18
I'm Not Sentimental
S1 E6 | 10/25/18
I'm a Massive Hypocrite
S1 E5 | 10/18/18
I'm Vain A.F.
S1 E4 | 10/11/18
My Kid Has to Grow Up
S1 E3 | 10/04/18
I Lie to My Kids
S1 E2 | 09/19/18
I Get Sick of Being Needed
S1 E1 | 09/19/18
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.