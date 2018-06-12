Holi-er Than Thou

Also available on the NBC app

Maya (Madhur Jaffrey) lashes out after seeing Emet (Sarayu Blue) celebrate David's (Paul Adelstein) religion more than her own.

Appearing: Sarayu Blue Paul Adelstein Aisling Bea Zach Cherry Johnny Pemberton James Buckley

S1 E10 2 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment