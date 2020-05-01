Flynn confronts his troubled past when he tracks down the only other survivor of his POW experience. Meanwhile, Emme's investigation into the truth about Abby puts her life at risk.
Tags: Hunters, hunters syfy, hunters tv show, Nathan Phillips, flynn carroll, Britne Oldford, lewis fitz-gerald, mark coles smith, Julian McMahon, gareth davies, shannon berry, laura gordon, exo-terrorism unit, etu, sci-fi alien drama, our system
S1 E1043 minTV-14Full EpisodeSci Fi and FantasyPrimetime
