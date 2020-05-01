Hunters
S1 E4

Love and Violence
The ETU captures their greatest asset yet. Jackson makes a moral compromise to combat the Hunter threat, and McCarthy shows the lengths he is willing to go to protect his kind.

Season 1
S1 E1 | 04/11/16
The Beginning and The End
S1 E2 | 04/18/16
Messages
S1 E3 | 04/25/16
Maid of Orleans
S1 E5 | 05/09/16
Her Body in My Soul
S1 E6 | 05/16/16
Bunker Soldier
S1 E7 | 05/23/16
Kissing the Machine
S1 E8 | 05/31/16
The More I See You
S1 E9 | 06/06/16
Promise
S1 E10 | 06/13/16
Our System
S1 E11 | 06/20/16
Telegraph
S1 E12 | 06/27/16
Pretending to See the Future
S1 E13 | 07/11/16
New Holy Ground
