PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Flynn discovers startling new information about his wife, leading the ETU to a suspected human-Hunter collaborator, and Flynn to an unexpected confrontation.
Appearing:
Tags: Hunters, hunters syfy, hunters tv show, Nathan Phillips, flynn carroll, Britne Oldford, lewis fitz-gerald, mark coles smith, Julian McMahon, gareth davies, shannon berry, laura gordon, exo-terrorism unit, etu, sci-fi alien drama, her body in my soul
S1 E543 minTV-14Full EpisodeSci Fi and FantasyPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
Episodes
NEW
S1 E2 | 04/18/16
Messages
NEW
S1 E3 | 04/25/16
Maid of Orleans
NEW
S1 E4 | 05/02/16
Love and Violence
NEW
S1 E5 | 05/09/16
Her Body in My Soul
NEW
S1 E6 | 05/16/16
Bunker Soldier
NEW
S1 E7 | 05/23/16
Kissing the Machine
NEW
S1 E8 | 05/31/16
The More I See You
NEW
S1 E9 | 06/06/16
Promise
NEW
S1 E10 | 06/13/16
Our System
NEW
S1 E11 | 06/20/16
Telegraph
NEW
S1 E12 | 06/27/16
Pretending to See the Future
NEW
S1 E13 | 07/11/16
New Holy Ground
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.