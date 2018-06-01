House makes a last-ditch effort to avoid jail time by checking himself into rehab; meanwhile, the team takes on the case of a firefighter with a secret so guarded he’s willing to risk his life to keep it from being revealed.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, david morse, tory kittles, jason george, meagan good, words and deeds, rehab, firefighter
