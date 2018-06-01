Wilson's Heart

In the aftermath of his bus accident, House continues to search his memory in order to save a patient with a mysterious condition; House's friendship with Wilson is tested beyond limits. Fred Durst guest stars. Part 2 of 2.
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, robert sean leonard, wilson, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, kal penn, olivia wilde, anne dudek, fred durst, jennifer crystal foley, part 2 of 2, bus accident
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.