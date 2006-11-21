An 18-year-old heart-attack patient is faced with a choice that could potentially save his life or break up his family; Tritter puts pressure on Wilson to admit he knows the truth about House’s use of pain medication.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, patrick fugit, cassi thomson, alan rosenberg, whac a mole, heart attack
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.