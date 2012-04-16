House
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S8 E1704/16/12

We Need the Eggs
Details
Also available on the NBC app

House and the team take on the mysterious case of a man who sheds tears of blood; meanwhile, House acts out when his favorite prostitute decides to leave the business. Karolina Wydra and Amy Davidson guest star.

Available until 09/23/19
Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
Tags: hugh laurie, house, robert sean leonard, wilson, omar epps, foreman, charlyne yi, park, odette annable, adams, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, taub, kevin christy, karolina wydra, amy davidson, patrick stump, alexis raben, eddie pepitone, doctor
S8 E1744 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 8
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7
  • Season 8

Episodes (22)

S8 E1 | 10/03/11
Twenty Vicoden
S8 E2 | 10/10/11
Transplant
S8 E3 | 10/17/11
Charity Case
S8 E4 | 10/31/11
Risky Business
S8 E5 | 11/07/11
The Confession
S8 E6 | 11/14/11
Parents
S8 E7 | 11/21/11
Dead and Buried
S8 E8 | 11/28/11
Perils of Paranoia
S8 E9 | 01/23/12
Better Half
S8 E10 | 01/30/12
Runaways
S8 E11 | 02/06/12
Nobody's Fault
S8 E12 | 02/13/12
Chase
S8 E13 | 02/20/12
Man of the House
S8 E14 | 03/19/12
Love is Blind
S8 E15 | 04/02/12
Blowing the Whistle
S8 E16 | 04/09/12
Gut Check
S8 E17 | 04/16/12
We Need the Eggs
S8 E18 | 04/23/12
Body and Soul
S8 E19 | 04/30/12
The C Word
S8 E20 | 05/07/12
Post Mortem
S8 E21 | 05/14/12
Holding On
S8 E22 | 05/21/12
Everybody Dies
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.