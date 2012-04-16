We Need the Eggs

House and the team take on the mysterious case of a man who sheds tears of blood; meanwhile, House acts out when his favorite prostitute decides to leave the business. Karolina Wydra and Amy Davidson guest star.
hugh laurie, house, robert sean leonard, wilson, omar epps, foreman, charlyne yi, park, odette annable, adams, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, taub, karolina wydra, amy davidson
