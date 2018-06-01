Main Content

House
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S3 E1603/27/07

Top Secret
Details
Also available on the nbc app

House and the team must diagnose the mysterious symptoms of an ex-Marine who saved House's life in a dream the night before; meanwhile, House deals with an ailment of his own.

Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jesse Spencer
Tags: Hugh Laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, Robert Sean Leonard, james wilson, Jennifer Morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, marc blucas, annie quinn, Top Secret, marine, mysterious ailment, dream
S3 E1644 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7
  • Season 8

Episodes

S3 E1 | 09/05/06
Meaning
S3 E2 | 09/12/06
Cane and Able
S3 E3 | 09/19/06
Informed Consent
S3 E4 | 09/26/06
Lines in the Sand
S3 E5 | 10/31/06
Fools for Love
S3 E6 | 11/07/06
Que Será Será
S3 E7 | 11/14/06
Son of Coma Guy
S3 E8 | 11/21/06
Whac-A-Mole
S3 E9 | 11/28/06
Finding Judas
S3 E10 | 12/12/06
Merry Little Christmas
S3 E11 | 01/09/07
Words and Deeds
S3 E12 | 01/30/07
One Day, One Room
S3 E13 | 02/06/07
Needle in a Haystack
S3 E14 | 02/13/07
Insensitive
S3 E15 | 03/06/07
Half-Wit
S3 E16 | 03/27/07
Top Secret
S3 E17 | 04/03/07
Fetal Position
S3 E18 | 04/10/07
Airborne
S3 E19 | 04/17/07
Act Your Age
S3 E20 | 04/24/07
House Training
S3 E21 | 05/01/07
Family
S3 E22 | 05/08/07
Resignation
S3 E23 | 05/15/07
The Jerk
S3 E24 | 05/29/07
Human Error
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.